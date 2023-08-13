Short Interest in Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM) Grows By 89.0%

Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 89.0% from the July 15th total of 719,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Electra Battery Materials from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Electra Battery Materials from $7.75 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Electra Battery Materials alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ELBM

Institutional Trading of Electra Battery Materials

Electra Battery Materials Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Electra Battery Materials during the second quarter valued at $461,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Electra Battery Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electra Battery Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Tamar Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Electra Battery Materials by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 24,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electra Battery Materials by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 144,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELBM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 611,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,357. Electra Battery Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Electra Battery Materials will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electra Battery Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electra Battery Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electra Battery Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.