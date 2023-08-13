Short Interest in Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM) Grows By 89.0%

Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 89.0% from the July 15th total of 719,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Electra Battery Materials from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Electra Battery Materials from $7.75 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
Institutional Trading of Electra Battery Materials
Electra Battery Materials Stock Performance
Shares of ELBM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 611,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,357. Electra Battery Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.
Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Electra Battery Materials will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Electra Battery Materials Company Profile
Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain.
