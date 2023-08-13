Short Interest in Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Increases By 90.9%

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Dai Nippon Printing Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DNPLY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Dai Nippon Printing has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $15.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91.

Get Dai Nippon Printing alerts:

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 4.41%.

About Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dai Nippon Printing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai Nippon Printing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.