Short Interest in CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Expands By 88.2%

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,000 shares, a growth of 88.2% from the July 15th total of 134,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Trading Down 0.3 %

CSPCY stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$2.92. 44,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,896. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.80. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a one year low of C$2.83 and a one year high of C$5.35.

About CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

