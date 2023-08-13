Short Interest in CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Expands By 88.2%

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,000 shares, a growth of 88.2% from the July 15th total of 134,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Trading Down 0.3 %
CSPCY stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$2.92. 44,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,896. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.80. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a one year low of C$2.83 and a one year high of C$5.35.
About CSPC Pharmaceutical Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CSPC Pharmaceutical Group
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.