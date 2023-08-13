Short Interest in Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Declines By 95.3%

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on COIHY shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($84.35) to GBX 6,800 ($86.90) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Croda International from GBX 7,700 ($98.40) to GBX 7,100 ($90.73) in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($84.35) to GBX 6,300 ($80.51) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Croda International from GBX 6,800 ($86.90) to GBX 5,600 ($71.57) in a research report on Monday, June 12th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on COIHY
Croda International Stock Performance
Croda International Company Profile
Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Croda International
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.