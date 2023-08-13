Short Interest in Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Declines By 95.3%

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COIHY shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($84.35) to GBX 6,800 ($86.90) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Croda International from GBX 7,700 ($98.40) to GBX 7,100 ($90.73) in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($84.35) to GBX 6,300 ($80.51) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Croda International from GBX 6,800 ($86.90) to GBX 5,600 ($71.57) in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Shares of COIHY stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.72. 2,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,013. Croda International has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $45.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.54.

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

