Short Interest in Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Grows By 116.7%

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Crimson Wine Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CWGL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.52. 15,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,645. Crimson Wine Group has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It also sells bulk wines and grapes; provides custom winemaking; and offers other non-wine products, such as merchandise. It sells its products under the Pine Ridge Vineyards, Archery Summit, Chamisal Vineyards, Seghesio Family Vineyards, Double Canyon, Seven Hills Winery, and Malene Wines brand names.

