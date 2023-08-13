Short Interest in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Increases By 21.6%

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the July 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 769,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costamare

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its stake in Costamare by 134.5% in the second quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 112,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 64,798 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Costamare in the second quarter worth $133,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 1,877.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 61.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMRE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Costamare Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CMRE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.12. 375,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,313. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58. Costamare has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.47.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Costamare had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $248.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.06 million. On average, analysts predict that Costamare will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.22%.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

