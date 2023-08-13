Short Interest in Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Drops By 55.6%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTTAY
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.8 %
Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 1.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Continental Aktiengesellschaft
Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Continental Aktiengesellschaft
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.