Short Interest in Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Drops By 55.6%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 544,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.38.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 1.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

