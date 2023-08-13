Short Interest in CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Declines By 83.8%

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 83.8% from the July 15th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 818,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CNBX Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of CNBX stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 94,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,367. CNBX Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.
CNBX Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
