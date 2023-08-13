Short Interest in CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Declines By 83.8%

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 83.8% from the July 15th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 818,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CNBX stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 94,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,367. CNBX Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

Get CNBX Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and technologies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Cannabics SR, an oral capsule developed for the treatment of patients with advanced cancer and cancer anorexia cachexia syndrome.

Receive News & Ratings for CNBX Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNBX Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.