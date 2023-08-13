Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Grows By 88.1%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 88.1% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CHS Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHSCM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.08. 15,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,197. CHS has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.04.

CHS Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

