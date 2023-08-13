Short Interest in China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Declines By 22.2%

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

China Overseas Land & Investment Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CAOVY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $14.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06.

China Overseas Land & Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.2172 dividend. This is a boost from China Overseas Land & Investment’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. China Overseas Land & Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

China Overseas Land & Investment Company Profile

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

