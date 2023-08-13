Short Interest in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS) Decreases By 90.9%

CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Stock Up 1.3 %

CFFS traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.80. The stock had a trading volume of 366 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,950. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $11.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VII

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

