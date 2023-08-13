Short Interest in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Decreases By 22.3%

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 777,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the July 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 404,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casa Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 220.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 15,211 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 63,339.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 25,969 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Casa Systems Trading Up 2.4 %

Casa Systems stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 282,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,099. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.