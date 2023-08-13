Short Interest in Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Declines By 27.0%

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 433,400 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the July 15th total of 593,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 240.8 days.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance

Canaccord Genuity Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.22. 2,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,007. Canaccord Genuity Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $7.33.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCORF has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

(Get Free Report)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.