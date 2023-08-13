Short Interest in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Increases By 42.6%

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the July 15th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.37. 126,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,950. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 5,606.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

