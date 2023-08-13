Short Interest in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC) Grows By 217.8%

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, an increase of 217.8% from the July 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TDSC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.22. The company had a trading volume of 42,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,208. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.68 million, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.40. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF has a one year low of $21.85 and a one year high of $24.27.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.0673 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

The Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 10% from peak to trough.

