Short Interest in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Drops By 24.7%

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the July 15th total of 116,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 575,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,444,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.52% of Bitdeer Technologies Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BTDR traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.58. The company had a trading volume of 622,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,239. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 1.00. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $14.51.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

