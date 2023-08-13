Short Interest in BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 (NASDAQ:BNGOW) Declines By 31.7%

BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 (NASDAQ:BNGOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the July 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 Price Performance

NASDAQ BNGOW remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. 13,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,992. BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09.

BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 Company Profile

at bionano genomics®, we are committed to unlocking understanding of genome biology to advance the promise of genomics in areas including cancer and human disease, agricultural bioengineering and genome discovery. our team is not afraid to venture into uncharted territory to look for answers. we welcome the curious and provide a place where those who are not satisfied with the status quo can feel at home.

