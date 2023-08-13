Short Interest in BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 (NASDAQ:BNGOW) Declines By 31.7%

BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 (NASDAQ:BNGOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the July 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 Price Performance
NASDAQ BNGOW remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. 13,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,992. BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09.
BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 Company Profile
