Short Interest in BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Increases By 37.8%

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BayFirst Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BayFirst Financial stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.26. 2,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,425. BayFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $58.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.43.

BayFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. BayFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BayFirst Financial Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAFN. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in BayFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at $3,428,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BayFirst Financial during the first quarter worth about $871,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of BayFirst Financial by 47.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 56,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 18,001 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BayFirst Financial by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

Featured Stories

