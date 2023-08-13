Short Interest in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Increases By 27.3%

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bank of the James Financial Group from a "c+" rating to a "b-" rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 188,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 21,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bank of the James Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. 19.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOTJ traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,518. The company has a market capitalization of $50.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.73. Bank of the James Financial Group has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $13.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

