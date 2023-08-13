Short Interest in Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Grows By 22.8%

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,800 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the July 15th total of 174,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Axfood AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AXFOF remained flat at $27.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.61. Axfood AB has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

About Axfood AB (publ)

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Snabbgross segments. The company sells groceries through Willys, Hemköp, Eurocash, and Mat.se store chains. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products.

