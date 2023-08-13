Short Interest in Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Grows By 22.8%

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,800 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the July 15th total of 174,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AXFOF remained flat at $27.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.61. Axfood AB has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $30.00.
