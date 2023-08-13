Short Interest in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Increases By 24.3%

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,650,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the July 15th total of 16,610,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.19.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $138.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $153.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

