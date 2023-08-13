Short Interest in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Grows By 198.0%

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,400 shares, a growth of 198.0% from the July 15th total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 30.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:AOD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.10. 189,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,842. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average of $8.16. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $8.70.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

