Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Short Interest Update

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,290,000 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the July 15th total of 28,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $55.27. The company had a trading volume of 8,678,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,720,543. Shopify has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $71.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.36. The stock has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Shopify by 7.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Shopify by 14.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

