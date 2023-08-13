Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.41, reports. The company had revenue of $47.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.07 million.

Shift Technologies Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of SFT stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. Shift Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 1,005.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 183,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166,626 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 537.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 26.89% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform; and provides financing and vehicle protection products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.