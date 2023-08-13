Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 143.3% from the July 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.90 to C$0.85 in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHERF

Sherritt International Stock Performance

Sherritt International Company Profile

Shares of SHERF stock remained flat at $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. Sherritt International has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39.

(Get Free Report)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.