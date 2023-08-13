Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the July 15th total of 6,070,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shell

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 5.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the second quarter worth approximately $41,082,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Shell by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 418,186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,250,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in Shell during the second quarter worth approximately $327,997,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Shell by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,098 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,992.17.

Shell Stock Up 0.2 %

SHEL traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $62.42. 4,513,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,812,767. Shell has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The company has a market cap of $217.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.57 and its 200-day moving average is $59.98.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shell will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.662 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.40%.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.