Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,360,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 9,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 981,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of SCI stock opened at $63.57 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $74.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.40%.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $4,090,810.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,076,285.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $4,090,810.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,076,285.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $3,092,654.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,912,676.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,760 shares of company stock valued at $7,250,938 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

