Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Short Interest Update

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 70.4% from the July 15th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Sekisui House Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SKHSY traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $20.13. 12,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.66. Sekisui House has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $21.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01.

Get Sekisui House alerts:

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter. Sekisui House had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 8.66%.

About Sekisui House

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.