Secret (SIE) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $917.59

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One Secret token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $6.73 million and $917.59 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Secret Token Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.0021968 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $380.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

