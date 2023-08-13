Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Receives $113.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAIC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $120.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $87.93 and a 52-week high of $123.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.29.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,317,143.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at $250,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $4,783,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 506,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

