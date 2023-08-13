Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $640,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHA opened at $44.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.89.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

