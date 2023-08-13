Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) is Hilltop Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Hilltop Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 126.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,813 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 5.3% of Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $640,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.56. The company had a trading volume of 393,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,794. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.89.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

