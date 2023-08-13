Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,063,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,529 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $51,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 36,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,268,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,113. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $54.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day moving average of $49.61.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

