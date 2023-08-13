Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 24,930.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,053 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX stock opened at $52.68 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $54.38. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.61.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.