Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Position Increased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 794,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,265 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $19,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,867,000 after buying an additional 990,496,084 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,530,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,667 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,866 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,051.5% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,620,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,017,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,953. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

