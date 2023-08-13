SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Holdings Cut by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd lessened its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 85.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 54.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.06. 749,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,842. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.68. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $214.51 and a twelve month high of $356.59.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.12%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBAC. Bank of America cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $297.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $306.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.33.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

