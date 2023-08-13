Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, an increase of 80.9% from the July 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SDVKY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sandvik AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Handelsbanken upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDVKY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,258,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,492,000 after buying an additional 214,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDVKY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,462. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.02. Sandvik AB has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, rock processing, and metal cutting worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

