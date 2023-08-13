Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Boosted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 276.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,530 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,097 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.0% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 0.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,930,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889,431. The company has a market capitalization of $203.27 billion, a PE ratio of 549.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.47 and a 200 day moving average of $198.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $3,111,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,176,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,260,351.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,124,743 shares of company stock worth $239,966,809 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

