Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $277.73

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 277.73 ($3.55) and traded as low as GBX 271 ($3.46). Ruffer Investment shares last traded at GBX 272 ($3.48), with a volume of 405,184 shares changing hands.

Ruffer Investment Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 277.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 294.44. The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,431.58 and a beta of 0.24.

About Ruffer Investment

(Get Free Report)

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ruffer Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruffer Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.