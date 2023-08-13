Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 150.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUSB. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,601,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,877,000 after buying an additional 37,620 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,332,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,617,000 after buying an additional 129,749 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,329,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,155,000 after buying an additional 782,182 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 885,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,381,000 after buying an additional 113,760 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 828,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,798,000 after buying an additional 69,408 shares during the period.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.13.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.