Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,808,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 267.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $44.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.70. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.78.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1356 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

