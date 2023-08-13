Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,688 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNDX. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BNDX opened at $48.38 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $51.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.72.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.0816 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

