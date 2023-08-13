Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,266,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,227,000 after purchasing an additional 417,725 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $139,021,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,269,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,438,000 after acquiring an additional 532,867 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,575,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,284,000 after acquiring an additional 32,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,730,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $28.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average of $25.58.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

