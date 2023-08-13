Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 279 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 60.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 744 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $161.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $434.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $162.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.42 and its 200 day moving average is $149.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.39.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,922,576 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

