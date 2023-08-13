RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,119 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 9,799.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,378,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,008 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $86.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.85. The company has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

