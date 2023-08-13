Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Acquired by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RPRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 644.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RPRX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.47. 1,848,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,892. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.38.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.05%.

In other news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta bought 130,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.51 per share, with a total value of $3,836,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,706,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 19,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $644,471.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,180.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 485,388 shares of company stock valued at $15,543,025 and have sold 1,938,122 shares valued at $63,555,628. Corporate insiders own 18.72% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on RPRX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

