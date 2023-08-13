Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $170.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FANG. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.04.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FANG opened at $149.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $110.97 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.05.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,340,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,237,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,912 shares of company stock worth $5,733,258 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

