Royal Bank of Canada Lowers TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $21.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of TaskUs from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TaskUs from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TaskUs from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TaskUs from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of TaskUs from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TASK opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.12 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.87. TaskUs has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of TaskUs by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of TaskUs by 2.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of TaskUs by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of TaskUs by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

