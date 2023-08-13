Royal Bank of Canada Lowers TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) to Sector Perform

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2023

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASKFree Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $21.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of TaskUs from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TaskUs from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TaskUs from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TaskUs from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of TaskUs from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TaskUs

TaskUs Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TASK opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.12 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.87. TaskUs has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Institutional Trading of TaskUs

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of TaskUs by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of TaskUs by 2.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of TaskUs by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of TaskUs by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.