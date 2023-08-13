Royal Bank of Canada Increases Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target to C$13.00

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Coveo Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Coveo Solutions and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Coveo Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.13.

Shares of TSE:CVO opened at C$9.98 on Wednesday. Coveo Solutions has a 52 week low of C$4.82 and a 52 week high of C$11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$510.78 million and a P/E ratio of -18.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.01). Coveo Solutions had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The business had revenue of C$39.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.23 million. On average, analysts expect that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

