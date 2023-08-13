Roth Mkm Lowers BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Price Target to $9.00

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target points to a potential upside of 100.89% from the company’s current price.

BRCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on BRC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on BRC from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRC in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BRC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Get BRC alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BRCC

BRC Stock Performance

Shares of BRCC opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49. BRC has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). BRC had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $83.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BRC will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRCC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BRC by 220.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,808 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BRC by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BRC by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,224,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after buying an additional 472,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in BRC by 549.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 373,761 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of BRC during the second quarter worth approximately $1,872,000. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.